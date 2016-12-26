  • redit
Thumbnail for 487488

George Michael: Mourned, Honored by Stars Everywhere

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 26, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

Madonna

2016 has claimed about celebrity.

On Christmas Day, George Michael died at the age of 53 of heart failure.

One of the most influential singers of his generation, Michael will be greatly missed by fans around the world.

And also by his fellow stars. Scroll down and all around to read social media reaction to his unexpected passing…

1. Madonna

Farewell My Friend. Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F— Off NOW?

2. Linda Evangelista

Linda evangelista
I am beyond heartbroken and devastated by another tragic loss. R.I.P. dearest Georgy. #GeorgeMichael #ripgeorgemichael

3. Christy Turlington

Christy turlington
It’s a blue Christmas without you #GeorgeMichael Thank you for your soulful music and open heart.

4. James Corden

James corden
I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.

5. La Toya Jackson

La toya jackson
You have given the #world an amazing gift! What a #talent! What a #loss! We will continue to love you! #RIP George Michael!

6. Ricky Gervais

Ricky gervais
Unbelievable. RIP George Michael.

