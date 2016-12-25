George Michael, the influential British singer and cultural icon, suddenly passed away over the Christmas holiday, his publicist confirms.

He was 53.

Michael’s London-based publicist, Connie Filippello, issued a brief statement to the BBC, the first publication to report Michael’s death.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

The music great’s cause of death was heart failure, according to multiple media reports, though this has yet to be independently confirmed.

It is not clear when exactly Michael passed away.

Immediately, his maby fans, family and friends reacted to the latest stunning celebrity death of 2016, a year that cannot end fast enough.

“I am in deep shock,” Elton John wrote on Instagram. “I have lost a beloved friend, the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist.”

“My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

Michael’s career began back in the ’80s, both as the frontman for the British teen idols Wham! and then as a hugely successful solo artist.

