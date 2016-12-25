  • redit
13 Kids Who Asked for the Perfect Gift from Santa

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 25, 2016
0

Kids from all walks of life want very different things from Santa Claus. Read these letters to see what we mean.

1. A Stress Reliever

We hear this is how Floyd Mayweather got started.

2. Evie Needs Present

But she never needs to stop writing down every single thought on her mind at all times.

3. Oh, Brother

Hey, at least he wants his brother to be brought back.

4. Something Evil

Really, anything evil will do.

5. One Sausage Please!

Someone has his priorities straight at least.

6. Money Talks!

You could probably buy your own Elsa bed with that money, kid.

