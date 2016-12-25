Kids from all walks of life want very different things from Santa Claus. Read these letters to see what we mean.
1. A Stress Reliever
We hear this is how Floyd Mayweather got started.
2. Evie Needs Present
But she never needs to stop writing down every single thought on her mind at all times.
3. Oh, Brother
Hey, at least he wants his brother to be brought back.
4. Something Evil
Really, anything evil will do.
5. One Sausage Please!
Someone has his priorities straight at least.
6. Money Talks!
You could probably buy your own Elsa bed with that money, kid.
Read more here:: THG
