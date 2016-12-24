Farrah Abraham ripped Amber Portwood, calling her a “liar” and warning that she needs to “get her sh*t together,” in an explosive interview with RadarOnline.com.

The Teen Mom OG star famously feuded with her MTV co-stars on the reunion show but told Casey Madden exclusively that she has “cut all of them,” out of her life.

Portwood announced she was quitting the reality show after the on-screen drama, but quickly changed her mind, a move that Abraham slammed.

“I already called it. Poor thing. Her mind’s not all there. She’ll say one thing. She’ll detract from that. She needs to be more in touch with her self-awareness and hopefully she’ll just be happy all the time.”

But Abraham warned that her co-star was heading for disaster.

“Her self-destructiveness has really gone too far,” she said and admitted that she no longer speaks to any of the other girls. “I really just cut a lot of them out of my life. I don’t want any part of that.”

Abraham took a dig at MTV too, slamming their decision to keep Portwood on the show. "Hopefully she gets help. The people who surround her need to

