Bad news: 2016 has stolen yet another celebrity from us.

Joey Boots is dead.

Joey was known for his work on the Howard Stern Show — he was very popular as one of the Wack Packers, and for shouting “Baba Booey!” on the show — and he also had his own podcast.

But yesterday evening, Joey failed to show up to record the podcast.

The guys sent out his fellow Wack Packer, High Pitch Erik, to check on Joey at his New York apartment

When Joey didn’t answer the door, Erik asked a building manager to open it, and that’s when they found him, slumped over in a chair, dead.

What’s worse, an audibly upset Erik recounted the entire event right on the podcast.

You can listen to the audio below, but be warned, it’s hard to listen to:

In a shaky voice, Erik explains how Joey wouldn’t come to the door, and how when the building manager opened the door, they saw his body.

The other hosts don’t believe him at first, it sounds like they thought he was joking, but it’s obvious that Erik was genuinely freaked out.

The clip ends with Erik telling the guys to …read more

Read more here:: THG