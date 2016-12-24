Gloria Govan, Derek Fisher & their kids are all one big happy family, especially now that Gloria’s and (Derek’s former teammate) Matt Barnes’ divorce is final. PDA, a suspicious bump and more below…

We’re not putting her on preggers watch just yet (or should we?), but Gloria Govan has been raising our eyebrow since last month when we first noticed a suspicious bump.

Could it be her clothes…or just a bunch of Christmas cookies? Sure. Some pics scream suspicious bump, and some don’t. Time will tell.

Either way, the newly divorced and former “Basketball Wives” star was all smiles and all kisses and cuddles at yesterday’s annual Los Angeles Mission feed those in need initiative.

Gloria brought her and Matt’s twin boys and Derek brought his and ex-wife Candace Fisher’s kids too.

Gloria wasn’t shy about posing it up for the cameras, and now that her divorce is final (and she’s got some SERIOUS checks coming from Matt Barnes), we’d be smiling all hard too:

