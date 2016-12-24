  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 486681

Gloria Govan & Derek Fisher: Suspicious Bump, PDA & Serving Christmas Dinner With The Kids

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 24, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo wenn30652922_zpsoh8pysmm.jpg

Gloria Govan, Derek Fisher & their kids are all one big happy family, especially now that Gloria’s and (Derek’s former teammate) Matt Barnes’ divorce is final. PDA, a suspicious bump and more below…

We’re not putting her on preggers watch just yet (or should we?), but Gloria Govan has been raising our eyebrow since last month when we first noticed a suspicious bump.

Could it be her clothes…or just a bunch of Christmas cookies? Sure. Some pics scream suspicious bump, and some don’t. Time will tell.

Either way, the newly divorced and former “Basketball Wives” star was all smiles and all kisses and cuddles at yesterday’s annual Los Angeles Mission feed those in need initiative.

photo wenn30652924_zpsuxtagfw0.jpg

Gloria brought her and Matt’s twin boys and Derek brought his and ex-wife Candace Fisher’s kids too.

photo wenn30652906_zps69f7adht.jpg

photo wenn30652891_zpsff1sdcyf.jpg

photo Screen Shot 2016-12-24 at 12.40.01 PM_zpsotufdifm.png

Gloria wasn’t shy about posing it up for the cameras, and now that her divorce is final (and she’s got some SERIOUS checks coming from Matt Barnes), we’d be smiling all hard too:

photo wenn30652909_zpsni00k8k5.jpg

Also at yesterday’s …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5391 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *