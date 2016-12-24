  • redit
Surprise! Blac Chyna & Rob Are Back Together, With Gifts From the Kardashian-Jenners, Just In Time For Christmas

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 24, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo blac-chyna-xmas-2_zps0tvdikc4.jpeg

Surprise! Not.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are conveniently back together, ust a week after their “Baby Special” premiere and right before Christmas. Plus, the Kardashian-Jenners laced them with tons of gifts. Check it all below…

Just week after their engagement appeared to be ill-fated (well, let’s keep it 100, it still does), Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are back to being happy as pie on Snapchat.

It looks like Chyna brought their daughter Dream back to Rob after packing up all their ish and leaving after a huge (and alleged) drunken fight.

Now, as we predicted on The YBF Podcast this week, the couple is back together now that the ratings have been calculated for their E! special.

The two posed it up all lovey dovey and Rob snapped a video of Chyna and Dream being a cutesy together.

Not only that, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner laced the couple — and kids Dream and King — with gifts galore.

photo blac-chyna-xmas-1_zpsnrd6ylx2.jpeg photo blac-chyna-xmas-4_zpsfuodeufe.jpeg

A “welcome back to the circus” gesture? We wouldn’t be surprised.

Check out …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

