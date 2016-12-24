By now, we should have learned that when it comes to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna and their ridiculous relationship, it’s best to just not assume anything.

It only makes it hurt worse when they go against all logic and reason.

For example, we assumed that, after all the things that went down last weekend, Rob and Chyna would be done forever.

Chyna took baby Dream and left Rob all alone, and Rob was sad enough to post a series of melancholy videos and memes about the harsh abandonment.

And not only that, but someone hacked her Instagram account and shared several pieces of evidence that Chyna is the biggest, most heartless gold digger that ever was.

In one leaked text exchange, Chyna called Rob fat, lazy, and insecure, and she said that she was just piling up the money while she was still with him.

In another, Chyna told a friend that she planned on giving Rob a year to get his life together or she’d leave him.

She also discussed the merits of beating Rob to get him in line, and it looks like she decided to go ahead with that plan: before she moved out, she allegedly beat the hell out

