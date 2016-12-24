Molly Roloff came home for the holidays on Dec. 22, but had some major news to share with her parents, Matt and Amy Roloff.

The Little People, Big World star revealed to her reality family that she was engaged to boyfriend, Joel, despite trying to her romance with him under the radar from the rolling cameras.

The 23-year-old took selfies with her mom and dad — who just finalized their divorce earlier this year, but still live together on their Oregon property.

PHOTOS: ‘Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff Quits Show, Exposes Family’s Reality Fakery!