In case you missed the horrible, awful, very bad news, Carrie Fisher, beloved actress and human, had a heart attack yesterday.

It happened while she was flying from London to L.A., and it was a seriously bad one — so bad that after the flight landed, it took paramedics 15 minutes to even find a pulse.

She reportedly stopped breathing while the plane was still in the air, and in the minutes it took the plane to land, an EMT who was luckily on the flight kept her alive with CPR.

As she was transported to the hospital, she had to wear an oxygen mask, and we also heard that she was on a ventilator in the ICU.

Her condition was listed as critical, but now we’ve got an update.

And thankfully, it’s good news! Kind of!

Carrie’s brother was kind enough to speak with several media outlets last night, and he said that her condition is now stable.

But while that sounds like a big improvement from all the awful things we heard immediately after the news of the heart attack broke, his details aren’t quite as uplifting.

For example, while the AP reported that he said Carrie was stable, he told Variety

