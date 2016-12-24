It’s time to meet Mike and Laura Bergeron.

And it’s also time to fall in love with Mike and Laura Bergeron.

Starting back in 2003, the Bergerons started posing together for family Christmas cards. In itself, that is not unusual.

But these photos are purposely tacky, cheesy and outright ridiculous. Like you’ve never seen before, really.

Scroll down and all around to see what we mean, as we go year by hilarious year…