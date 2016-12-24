  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 486529

Funniest Family in America Shares Epic Christmas Pics

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 24, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

2003

It’s time to meet Mike and Laura Bergeron.

And it’s also time to fall in love with Mike and Laura Bergeron.

Starting back in 2003, the Bergerons started posing together for family Christmas cards. In itself, that is not unusual.

But these photos are purposely tacky, cheesy and outright ridiculous. Like you’ve never seen before, really.

Scroll down and all around to see what we mean, as we go year by hilarious year…

1. 2003

It’s time to party! Like you’re in your 30s!

2. 2004

2014
Living the high life!

3. 2005

2005
We need to find this couple’s wig person ad give him or her a prize.

4. 2006

2006
Brace(s) yourselves for this one!

5. 2007

2007
Smile, folks! It’s Christmas!

6. 2008

2008
Merry Christmas? More like… Merry Krishnas!

View Slideshow
…read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5388 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *