There have been shocking details revealed about the medical crisis Carrie Fisher suffered on a plane and her “critical condition,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Star Wars actress, 60, suffered a heart attack on UNITED Flight 935 from London to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, Erik Scott, told Radar: “Paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival, provided Advanced Life Support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”
Fisher is being treated at the UCLA Medical Center, the hospital where Kanye West was recently treated after suffering a mental breakdown. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, arrived at the hospital in the afternoon with her mother’s dog, a French bulldog.
Lourde wrote to fan’s on her Instagram page shortly before rushing to her mother’s side.
