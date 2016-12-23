Carrie Fisher’s uncle told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the actress was making shocking strides in her recovery after her near-fatal heart attack.

“She is resting,” her uncle, William Reynolds, told Radar. “She is fine and in the hospital.”

Fisher, 60, was rushed to the UCLA Medical Center after having a cardiac arrest on a UNITED flight from London to LAX. Paramedics met the flight at the gate and performed CPR on her before transporting her to the hospital.

Reynolds gave Radar an update on her condition. “Her doctors have stabilized her.”

The Star Wars star had been working in London and her uncle said her medical crisis was brought on by “a combination of fatigue and too much travel.”

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told the Associated Press she was “out of emergency.”

Reynolds also told Radar, “She is as good as she could be right now.”

