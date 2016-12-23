  • redit
HOLIDAY OUTINGS: Taraji P. Henson & Her Son Lunch & Shop In Hollywood + JLo & Common Hit The Shopping Scene For Christmas Gifts

December 23, 2016
Taraji P. Henson and her son Marcel enjoy a mother-son lunch and shop it up in West Hollywood to kick off the holidays. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Common are picking up some last minute Christmas gifts. Flicks inside…

It’s the time of year!

Taraji P. Henson and her son Marcel are getting in some quality mother-son quality time this holiday season.

The “Empire” starlet has been super busy shooting for hit FOX series and doing promo for her upcoming movie Hidden Figures, so getting in some alone time with her 22-year-old son is much-needed.

The duo was spotted grabbing lunch at Mauro’s Café and shopping it up at Fred Segal. Donning a laid back look, the Hollywood starlet, who covers the newest issue of ESSENCE magazine, dressed for the retail run in an oversized sweater, distressed jeans and comfortable Ugg boots. Meanwhile, her son looked like he came off the set of a music video in his trendy threads.

Cute.

Elsewhere…

We’re days away before Christmas and Jennifer Lopez is getting in some last minute shopping.

The …read more

