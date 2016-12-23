Farrah Abraham, Teen Mom and walking, talking cautionary tale, isn’t exactly known for making sense.

Really, she’s known for the exact opposite of making sense.

She’s rude, offensive, she struggles with communicating even the simplest of ideas.

Her body may be a plastic, porn-tastic wonderland, but her brain? There aren’t even words for that nightmarish hellscape.

And so when you check out this new interview Farrah just gave in which she discusses all the gifts she’s giving to her poor daughter, seven-year-old Sophia, for Christmas …

Well, it’s not a surprise that it’s so awful, not exactly, but it’s still kind of jarring.

You never get used to this level of insanity.

In the interview, Farrah says that “On her wish list was a jacuzzi, golf cart, her Apple computer that she wanted, and a miniature horse.”

Reminder: Sophia is 7. What kid her age asks for a jacuzzi and a golf cart, and what kid asks for a miniature horse and actually gets one?

This kid!

“It’s been a lot to prep for each gift,” Farrah explains. “As a mom, I checked off all of that and some stuff from her store.”

… Seriously?

What is a seven-year-old going to do with a golf cart? Or, …read more

