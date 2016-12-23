Carrie Fisher, the legendary actress best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, is unfortunately in a bad way.

Carrie was on a flight from London to Los Angeles earlier today when she suffered a massive heart attack.

The heart attack happened just 15 minutes before the plane landed, and luckily a doctor, nurses, and an EMT were on board to administer CPR until she could be taken to a nearby hospital.

According to TMZ, the United Airlines flight she was on reported her condition upon landing as “unresponsive.”

After landing, paramedics reportedly had to tend to her for around 15 minutes before they could even get a pulse.

Actress Anna Akana tweeted that she was sitting near Carrie on the flight, and she also included some seriously concerning details.

“Don’t know how else to process this,” she wrote, “but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK.”

“So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped.”

She added “Feel weird even tweeting about it but I JUST finished her book and was fangirling out over seeing her dog Gary in …read more

