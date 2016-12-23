  • redit
24 Famously Festive Christmas Cards: Pick a Favorite!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 23, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

William kate george and charlottes 2015 christmas photo

From the Royal Family to the First Family of Reality Television, it seems like every celebrity out there releases a Christmas card toward the end of every year.

Which have been the funniest? Which have been the most sentimental?

Let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable celebrity Christmas cards over the past several years, shall we?

1. The Royals!

Kensington Palace shared the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2015 Christmas.

2. Jersey Shore

Jersey shore
Somewhere between the gym, tanning and laundry, these former MTV stars found time to pose like THIS for Christmas.

3. Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth hurley
Christmas time? Or sexy time?!?

4. Seth Rogen and James Franco

Seth rogen and james franco
Not Safe for Work Alert! (But definitely safe for humor!)

5. Charles and Camilla

Charles and camilla
Dare we say it? This is simply adorable!

6. Hugh Hefner

Hugh hefner
Hugh Hefner posed for this Christmas card alongside then-fiancee Crystal Harris. Shockingly, they are no longer together.

