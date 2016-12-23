You didn’t think you would get out of 2016 without the universe once again testing the limits of believability and forcing you to seriously consider your stoner friend’s theory that the Matrix was a documentary, did you?

Well, that’s just silly.

The Year From Hell may be coming to a close, but the reign of the bad guys it brought to power has just begun.

Our guess is that some time in early 2017, Trump and Putin will sit down with a Risk game board and a Sharpie and circle the parts of the world doomed for nuclear annihilation, and this aspiring supervillain will be serving refreshments and taking notes:

In case you’ve somehow remained blissfully unaware of his existence, that’s former pharmaceutical exec turned professional troll Martin Shkreli.

Shkreli first gained fame for jacking up the price of a life-saving medication used by by AIDS and cancer patients by roughly 5,000 percent (not a typo) during his time as CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals.

He gained the sort of viral fame that’s not supposed to outlive one 24-hour news cycle, but Shkreli beat the odds by taking douche-baggery to previously unimagined extremes.

One of the 32-year-old asshat's strangest techniques for remaining semi-relevant is screwing

