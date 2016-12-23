Like so many others, Lucy Hale has now been given a reason to hate hard on 2016.

Not because of who the country just elected President.

And not because of all the celebrity deaths that have left Hollywood shaken over the past several months.

But because Hale recently became the latest woman to have her privacy violated on the Internet.

A morally-questionable celebrity gossip website, Celeb Jihad, shared photos online of the Pretty Little Liars star without a shirt on.

For whom were these topless images intended? That question isn’t important.

What’s important is that someone stole them from Hale and released them for public viewing.

According to TMZ , Hale’s attorney, Marty Singer, sent an angry letter to the website demanding that the pictures be removed… or a lawsuit would be filed.

There were a total of two racy photos obtained and leaked by the site, both of which depicted Hale’s breasts and nipples, including a tattoo on one of the actress’ boobs.

They were meant for a friend and some moron hacked into Hale’s phone to illegally acquire them.

To her credit, Hale has responded to this incident with both pride and venom.

She’s pissed off, but she isn’t ashamed.

