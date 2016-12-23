A demented wannabe dentist yanked 10 teeth from an unsuspecting patient — without any anesthesia!

Florida resident Robert Rheinlander was busted for practicing dentistry without a license after several patients claim they fell victim to his quackery.

One couple called detectives after Rheinlander extracted a woman’s tooth but left a fragment in her mouth that caused serious complications.

But that was nothing compared to the man who had nearly a dozen teeth pulled by Rheinlander!

Shockingly, the 53-year-old delusional dentist performed the procedure at the unidentified victim’s home as a way to save him money, cops say — and even made dentures for his toothless victim!

Rheinlander was a licensed dental technician for just two years in South Carolina — more than a decade ago!

The pair who tipped off cops claimed they had been introduced to Rheinlander by a mutual friend. At a later occasion, he mentioned he was a dentist and had a practice in South Carolina before moving to Florida. The couple said they paid him cash when Rheinlander offered to complete the work from home to keep costs low.

