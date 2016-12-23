Tiger Woods used to be a monster on the golf course.

And dozens of moderately-attracted cocktail waitresses across the country has claimed that Tiger Woods is a monster in the bedroom.

But a new Twitter photo proves that Tiger Woods is really just a softie at heart.

At least when it comes to his children.

On Thursday, Woods took the Internet by shocking storm when he posted a snapshot of himself in sunglasses.

And a white wig.

And a black baseball cap.

While not wearing a shirt of any kind.

The iconic athlete, who is allegedly now dating someone named Kristin Smith, also appears to have dyed his goatee white.

Why did he do such a thing?

“Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! – TW,” Woods wrote as a caption.

Yes: Mac Daddy Santa.

And we wonder why Woods’ fellow golfers are no longer intimidated by him on the course.

As you might expect, Tiger’s followers were left entertained and baffled by the picture.

One person on Twitter joked, “Me: Could 2016 get any worse? Tiger Woods: hold my shirt,” while another added:

“All I want for Christmas is to unsee that Tiger Woods picture.”

Others wondered whether the formerly private champion – who used to revel in his …read more

