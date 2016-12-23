Brad Pitt filed new court documents on Wednesday in which he laid into estranged wife Angelina Jolie for the way she has treated the couple’s six children over the years.

This is an interesting twist in the unfortunate custody battle because Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, supposedly, because she believes he’s a bad father.

So, how has Pitt now fired back?

On behalf of his famous client, lawyer Lance Spiegel filed the aforementioned papers in order to have custody documents sealed, following Pitt’s emergency hearing on the topic was denied by a judge on December 7.

The documents have been obtained by Entertainment Tonight and other outlets and they include pointed criticism of Jolie by Pitt.

For example, the handsome actor lays into Jolie for disregarding their children’s “privacy rights when she believes it may benefit her,” while also claiming that she “exposed the children by making public the names of their therapist and other mental health professionals.”

Ouch.

Damn.

These are pretty harsh accusations.

Pitt is saying that Jolie would sometimes exploit her kids for her own professional or personal benefits.

Might these actions be revenge by Pitt against a woman who has allegedly banned him from seeing any of his sons or daughters on …read more

Read more here:: THG