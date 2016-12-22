  • redit
REMEMBER HER?! 3LW’s Kiely Williams Just Got Married & She’s Sharing Everything

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 22, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo Screen Shot 2016-12-22 at 5.39.38 PM_zpspjvguctq.png

Remember Kiely Williams from 3LW and the Cheetah Girls? She’s now a married woman, and she’s sharing everything from her recent big day. Check out her groom, pics and more inside…

photo Screen Shot 2016-12-22 at 5.38.10 PM_zps91bkdrof.png

No more ‘broken promises’ for Kiely. Chick went and got married after she and her new groom shared 7 years of dating. The 30-year-old 3LW member got hitched recently to Brandon “BJ” Cox in Fort Worth, Texas in a gorgeous, cozy luxury cabin-like setting.

photo Screen Shot 2016-12-22 at 5.38.03 PM_zpsajtebdn6.png

Loves it.

photo Screen Shot 2016-12-22 at 5.40.12 PM_zpsjhxjedxl.png

She shared pics and video of all the fun at the reception, including the littlest guest — who’s also her flower girl and her niece — singing Cheetah Girls song “Cheetah Love”:

Our niece singing Cheetah Love at our wedding. It was the most amazing thing ever. I swear no one told her to do it!

A video posted by Kiely Williams (@kielywilliams) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:27pm PST

Dance, Dance, Dance

A video posted by Kiely Williams (@kielywilliams) on <time …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

