Remember Kiely Williams from 3LW and the Cheetah Girls? She’s now a married woman, and she’s sharing everything from her recent big day. Check out her groom, pics and more inside…

No more ‘broken promises’ for Kiely. Chick went and got married after she and her new groom shared 7 years of dating. The 30-year-old 3LW member got hitched recently to Brandon “BJ” Cox in Fort Worth, Texas in a gorgeous, cozy luxury cabin-like setting.

Loves it.

She shared pics and video of all the fun at the reception, including the littlest guest — who’s also her flower girl and her niece — singing Cheetah Girls song “Cheetah Love”: