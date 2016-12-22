  • redit
OUT & ABOUT WITH STYLE – How Tamar & The Braxtons, Kelly Rowland & Tia Mowry Are Trekking Through L.A.

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 22, 2016
Category: Celebrity News

In today’s round up of candids, we have flicks of the Braxtons rolling through LAX, Kelly Rowland back on the shopping scene and Tamera Mowry Housely in her workout gear. Check ‘em out inside…

Following their joint appearance on T.D. Jakes’ talk show, the Braxton Family was spotted arriving at LAX yesterday.

Former “The Real” co-host Tamar Braxton rolled through the airport in a pair of distressed jeans, black boots, a black coat topped with a Burberry scarf. She tried to keep a low profile behind a pair of sunglasses, but she couldn’t hide from her Tamartian friends.

On the show a few days ago, she responded to whether or not she would return to the daytime talk show, the show’s current ratings and more. Catch up HERE.

Here’s what Tay Tay was up to after she touched down:

