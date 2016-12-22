White women are getting bold with their racist rhetoric these days. Go inside to see the latest viral video of a white woman going on a racist rant against a Latina woman inside of a JCPenney’s store….

Following the white woman going ape sh*t on black employees at a Michael’s store, another video of a white woman hurling racist comments has surfaced. And it has gone viral.

Apparently, a woman inside the Jefferson Mall’s JCPenney in Louisville, Kentucky popped off on a Latina woman who allegedly jumped the line and rushed to the register to pay for her items. The white woman yelled at the woman that she doesn’t get special privileges because she’s from another country. She also demanded she “speak English” since she’s in America now and told her she needed to “just back to wherever the f**** you come from.”

This “great” America Donald Trump keeps referring to clearly seems to only be “great” for certain groups of people. But, we knew that already.

WDIV (ClickOnDetriot) reports: