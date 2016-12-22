  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 485469

Childish Gambino Bails On Aussie Festival Lineup To Campaign For Golden Globes + Mos Def Kicks Off Farewell Concert Series

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 22, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo childishmos.jpg

Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) has to pull out of a festival due to his acting career kicking off. Meanwhile, Mos Def just kicked off his farewell concert series in NYC last night. More inside….

photo chilish.jpg

Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) is making waves in the acting world. He nabbed nominations this awards season for his role in his FX series “Atlanta.”

The rapper/actor has already won a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. He’a also up for a Golden Globe Award and he’s been nominated for two NAACP Image Awards.

That pesky Golden Globe nomination is getting in the way of his music career. Organizers from the Falls Festival announced that the “Sober” rapper, who was headlining the festival, will NOT be performing on the Fremantle leg of the tour. He will have to fly out of Australia earlier than expected to campaign for the Golden Globes.

However, he will make appearances at Lorne, Marion Bay and Byron Bay that are apart of the tour. They say the rapper will make up the missed show in the near future.

By the way, Donald covers the newest issue of The Hollywood …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5446 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *