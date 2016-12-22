Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) has to pull out of a festival due to his acting career kicking off. Meanwhile, Mos Def just kicked off his farewell concert series in NYC last night. More inside….

Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) is making waves in the acting world. He nabbed nominations this awards season for his role in his FX series “Atlanta.”

The rapper/actor has already won a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. He’a also up for a Golden Globe Award and he’s been nominated for two NAACP Image Awards.

That pesky Golden Globe nomination is getting in the way of his music career. Organizers from the Falls Festival announced that the “Sober” rapper, who was headlining the festival, will NOT be performing on the Fremantle leg of the tour. He will have to fly out of Australia earlier than expected to campaign for the Golden Globes.

However, he will make appearances at Lorne, Marion Bay and Byron Bay that are apart of the tour. They say the rapper will make up the missed show in the near future.