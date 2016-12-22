The Internet is in a tizzy after a video surfaced of what folks say appears to be Kordell Stewart showing his man parts to…someone. It’s unclear if the person in the video is showing his goods to a man or a woman, but the rumors are messy AF….

Chile…the Internet is many things today.

Apparently, a video of a man showing off his penis and ass on cameras has surfaced. One site and many commenters are alleging that it’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams‘ ex-husband Kordell Stewart.

An unidentified source who claims to be Kordell’s alleged ex-boyfriend sent the video to Funky Dineva, who posted a letter from the source who made the claim that it was Kordell showing his penis and a** off to them. Well, we can’t verify who the man in the video was showing his parts to because the audio is muted. Also, you only see one person in the video. It’s unclear if he was video chatting someone.

The site republished an email from the source. The source claimed that they have allegedly been dating Kordell for the last two years. They claim to love Kordell (and his son), but says they will no …read more

