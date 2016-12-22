Farrah Abraham is a terrible human being. That’s not even a little bit shocking.

But do you know what is shocking?

The way Farrah insists on showing off her awfulness at every available opportunity.

It seems like the girl can’t even open her mouth without some form of hate or ignorance falling out of it — and if something is able to climb out of the dark pit of silicone and shame that is Farrah’s mouth, then you know it must be serious.

She’d dumb and gross, that’s what we’re saying.

She proved it earlier this week when she shared a seemingly innocent photo of some Elves on Shelves that turned out to be a little bit racist.

And she’s proving it again today with this sincerely insane photo of her poor seven-year-old daughter, Sophia.

Brace yourself, because this is pretty overwhelming:

Right?!

Yeah, so that’s a little girl in foundation, eyeliner, mascara, and some seriously bold lipstick.

And she’s not at home playing with her mother’s makeup, she’s posing for promotional photos at her very own clothing boutique.

Do you see something wrong with this picture?

Though really, it would probably be easier to ask you if you see anything right with this.

It doesn’t matter, it’s …read more

Read more here:: THG