News of Valerie Fairman’s death shocked the Teen Mom world today, as the 23-year-old’s passing sent shock waves across Twitter.

The former 16 & Pregnant cast member leaves behind a daughter, Nevaeh (Heaven spelled backwards), who is only seven years old.

The uncertain future of her little girl, combined with Fairman’s cause of death, make the situation about as jarring and somber as they come.

Her MTV co-stars, including those who went on to star on Teen Mom 2, are among those sharing their feelings and grief on social media.

Not surprisingly, those who knew her are not taking it well. Valerie’s passing has also raised familiar questions about the perils of addiction.

See what the Teen Moms and their fans are saying below …