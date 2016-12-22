  • redit
Valerie Fairman Death: Teen Mom Cast and Fans React, Mourn 16 & Pregnant Star

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 22, 2016
Rest easy angel

News of Valerie Fairman’s death shocked the Teen Mom world today, as the 23-year-old’s passing sent shock waves across Twitter.

The former 16 & Pregnant cast member leaves behind a daughter, Nevaeh (Heaven spelled backwards), who is only seven years old.

The uncertain future of her little girl, combined with Fairman’s cause of death, make the situation about as jarring and somber as they come.

Her MTV co-stars, including those who went on to star on Teen Mom 2, are among those sharing their feelings and grief on social media.

Not surprisingly, those who knew her are not taking it well. Valerie’s passing has also raised familiar questions about the perils of addiction.

See what the Teen Moms and their fans are saying below …

1. Rest Easy, Angel

Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans, who starred with Valerie on 16 & Pregnant Season 2, was clearly moved by her passing.

2. Don’t Take Life For Granted

Dont take life for granted
Sage words from Jenelle. First time we’ve ever said that …

3. This Makes Me So Sad

This makes me so sad
More from Jenelle Evans, who later took these two tweets down from her page (for some reason, as they’re perfectly nice sentiments).

