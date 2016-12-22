Earlier this week, we reported that Charlie Puth and Bella Thorne are dating.

The news came as something of a surprise, as Bella had been dating Tyler Posey of MTV’s Teen Wolf fame as recently as two weeks prior.

Now, it looks like Bella decided to kick off one relationship before she officially ended her previous one, and she’s now being called for shadiness in a major way.

A few hours ago Puth started posting some tweets that had staunch Bella-haters (who apparently legion on social media) sitting on the edge of their seats with buckets of popcorn:

“I can’t believe what I’m reading,” Puth began.

He went on to explain that he was unaware that Thorne was still dating Tyler when she began hooking up with Charlie:

“No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it,” Puth tweeted.

“I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way.”

He concluded:

“She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me … I want nothing but peace for all, I’m just removing myself from this.”

Moments ago, Bella clapped back at the rumors, tweeting:

“Ty and I …read more

