Valerie Fairman was desperately trying to stay sober in the months before her tragic death to a suspected overdose, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to the 16 & Pregnant star’s close friend, she lived in a recovery home earlier this year after at least two stints in rehab.

“She looked healthy and was doing well,” Karla Bowers tells Radar of the 23-year-old mother of Naveah, 7, who appeared on the MTV reality series in 2010. “She never wanted to leave her daughter.”

But Fairman began struggling once again. When Bowers saw the brunette beauty in November, she told her pal she had slipped in her sobriety.

“She seemed really f***ed up,” Bowers says.

The night before Fairman died, her friend says she asked her for a ride. However, Bowers and her husband had already fallen asleep for the night.

As Radar reported, Fairman died on Wednesday in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, where she was living at the time. (Insiders say she moved frequently, calling Philadelphia, Oxford and even Delaware home, as her parents held custody of Naveah.)

The Chester County coroner’s office and the local police told Radar that they are not ready to release details about the tragic passing, but the star’s brother Robert Rivera …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online