Alex Trebek and the folks behind Jeopardy have paid special tribute to a special contestant.

As many followers of this world famous game show are aware of by now, Cindy Stowell recently competed on the program, despite a diagnosis of Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

Not only did she compete, Stowell won.

Over and over and over again.

The 41-year-old science content developer (from Austin, Texas) actually won a six games overall, donating her winnings to cancer research efforts.

Tragically, however, she died on December 5, prior to her winning efforts being televised for all to see.

The story, however, captured a nation; and it prompted Alex Trebek to record a message in honor of Stowell after her final episode aired on Wednesday night.

“This past six Jeopardy! programs, you folks have been getting to know the talented champion Cindy Stowell,” Trebek says in the message.

“Appearing on the show was a lifelong ambition for that lady – what you did not know is that when we taped these programs with her a few weeks ago, she was suffering from stage 4 cancer, and sadly, on December 5, Cindy Stowell passed away.

“So from all of us here at Jeopardy!, our sincere condolences to her family and her friends.”

