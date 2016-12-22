You can’t help who your parents are, but you do have a say in who you help get elected president, which may be why the sight of Donald Trump’s children elicits such a visceral reaction of disgust from so many Americans.

Ivanka Trump may not be looked down upon with the sort of disdain reserved for noted Patrick Bateman lookalikes Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, but she’s not exactly beloved at the moment.

So while it’s not all that surprising that Ivanka got an earful when she deigned to fly commercial this morning.

Several media outlets are claiming that Ivanka was “attacked” aboard a Jet Blue flight from

Now, before you get too upset, you should know that this was a “verbal attack” and later reports clarified that Ivanka was “harassed” by an “out of control passenger.”

Still decidedly not cool, especially since Ivanka was with her kids, and everything is approximately 800 times scarier aboard an airplane.

But obviously, no as severe as we were initially led to believe.

The passenger was removed from the plane, but not before giving Ivanka an unwelcome piece of his mind.

And what did the guy have to say?

Well, nothing Ivanka hasn’t heard before.