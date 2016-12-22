Former NBA coach George Karl goes IN on Carmelo Anthony in his new book. His chill is on ZERO. Go inside to find out what he said about Melo and get the latest on the sexual assault lawsuit brought against MSU and former MSU physician Larry Nassir inside…

Former NBA coach George Karl gives zero f**** about hurting anyone’s feelings in his new book. We assume he said forget it, let me spill some warm tea to get these coins.

The New York Post has obtained an excerpt from his book “Furious George” (that’s set to drop in January) and it reveals his true feelings about Melo during their time together with Denver Nuggets.

He writes:

“Carmelo was a true conundrum for me in the six years I had him. He was the best offensive player I ever coached. He was also a user of people, addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it.”

Oh?

Coach Karl then critiqued Melo’s defensive skills:

“He really lit my fuse with his low demand of himself on defense. He had no commitment to the hard, dirty work of stopping the other guy.”

