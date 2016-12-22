You know how Christmas is supposed to be all about peace on earth and goodwill towards men and baked goods and all?

Somehow, this lady right here didn’t get the memo.

Emma Tapping, a 36-year-old mother of three, apparently gets that giving back is supposed to be a big part of the holiday season, but damn, did this girl go too hard.

See, Emma has three kids: a 14-year-old daughter, a 10-year-old daughter, and a little toddler-aged son.

And this is what’s “under” her Christmas tree this year:

When she shared that absurd photo on Facebook, she wrote “Another year of hard graft, saving and planning. Another year of my family making me proud everyday.”

“They deserve a great Christmas. The haters will hate but nothing and no one will change how I do Christmas.”

Yes, this is just how Emma does Christmas, OK? Haters will hate, but nothing will stop her from spending $2,000 on 300 presents for three kids.

Sure, it’s materialistic as hell, and yeah, there are so many presents here that it honestly looks kind of tiring.

Seriously, each of those poor kids has to rip into 100 presents on Christmas morning and pretend to be excited about each and every one of …read more

