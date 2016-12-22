Maci Bookout’s former lover Ryan Edwards is engaged to Mackenzie Standifer, but it turns out his fiancee has some baggage of her own.

If and when they walk down the aisle … it won’t be the first time!

Mackenzie Standifer, 20, got married to her own baby daddy, Zachary Stephens, in September 2013, when she was five months pregnant.

She filed for divorce on July 13, 2016, according to Radar.

“Plaintiff is entitled to an absolute divorce on the grounds of inappropriate marital conduct,” the final decree of couple’s divorce read.

“Mackenzie Stephens is hereby granted an absolute divorce from [Zachary] and the parties restored to all rights and privileges of unmarried persons.”

All of that is pretty standard … but does Ryan know?!

Standifer maintained ownership of her 2015 Ford Mustang in the divorce, while her ex was awarded his 1994 Jeep Wrangler. Even trade.

The parties were both responsible for individual debts.

Mackenzie’s divorce was finalized on November 10 of this year, and as for the most important takeaway from this revelation by far?

Standifer was granted primary custody of their son.

Stephens was ordered to pay $503 monthly in child support …read more

