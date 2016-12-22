The Holidays bring out the best (and worst) ish. So y’all know Natasha has a lot of ish to talk about what you MUST see on tv and at the movies this winter, and what you need to skip over with the quickness. Plus, win tickets to see LaLa Land as it racks up ALL the award nomination!

Natasha brought entertainment journalist Karu F. Daniels on The YBF Podcast to ki-ki and cut up. We’ve already watched EVERYTHING premiering this winter so that you don’t have to.

Karu’s been in this business for the better part of 20 years, so he’s seen it ALL. But he’s all the way confused by and NOT here for the Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian drama.

Natasha is pissed BlacRob are doing THE MOST as a unit on weekends, Karu yelled at Mariah to get her legendary grown ass off the floor and off reality tv and he goes on record to tell the world he DOES NOT f*** with Taylor Swift. Both Karu and Natasha explain why “Mariah’s World” wore them out and they just can’t, why Leah Remini‘s tea spilling in her new Scientology …read more

