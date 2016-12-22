If you watched The Crown on Netflix, you know that Queen Elizabeth II is a bad bish with zero f-cks to give.

Unfortunately, even the world’s longest-serving autocrat (“See ya in hell, Castro!” – QE2) is bound to occasionally come up against a rival that she can’t decimate with a withering glare.

Unfortunately, it seems the Queen is currently squaring off against two formidable foes, both of which are conspiring to deliver gifts of unwanted drama this Christmas:

The first unwelcome guest is a mystery illness – described by Buckingham Palace officials as a “heavy cold” – which forced the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, to delay their annual train trip to Sandringham Hall.

Bad colds may not sound like cause for concern, but Elizabeth and Philip are 90 and 95, respectively, and at that advanced age, the slightest illness can have dire consequences.

Palace insiders say the royal couple did make the trip today, about 24 hours behind schedule, and traveled by helicopter instead of train in order to make up lost time.

Some of the more ridiculous tabloids are breathlessly fretting about the Queen’s health, but they’ve been doing that for about 20 years.

