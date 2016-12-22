The cause of death for Valerie Fairman, the former star of 16 & Pregnant on MTV, has been revealed, and it is both tragic and familiar.

As reported earlier Thursday, the 23-year-old Valerie Fairman died this week following a string of legal and apparent personal problems.

It appears that her tragic demise was consistent with those issues.

Valerie’s mom tells TMZ she was at a friend’s home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, yesterday when the friend repeatedly called for Valerie.

The reality star was in the bathroom, but she did not come out.

After not getting a response, the friend broke down the door and found her unresponsive; Valerie Fairman would not regain consciousness.

Officials suspect that a drug overdose was likely to blame.

The coroner is conducting toxicology tests to determine the official cause of death, but all signs point to an overdose, according to TMZ.

Valerie’s child, 7-year-old Nevaeh, is currently with her mom.

Nevaeh lived with Valerie’s parents for a long period during the series; Nevaeh’s father, Matt, struggled to accept that he was the dad.

For her part, the troubled Fairman had struggled for years.

Last year, she was arrested on prostitution charges and, just last week, she for resisting arrest and providing false …read more

