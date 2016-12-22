Chelsea Houska, the greatest Teen Mom of them all, has about two months to go until she gives birth to her second child — her first with her precious new husband, Cole DeBoer.

And even though we don’t know her, and even though we will never meet her or the baby or have anything to do with them … well, it’s just exciting, isn’t it?

Chelsea’s due date is on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, and she and Cole are expecting a little boy.

But will she allow MTV cameras to film the actual birth for Teen Mom 2?

Will we see any footage from her labor? Or maybe from right after the baby is born?

Will we get anything?!

Chelsea answers all these desperate questions and more in this new interview she did with Wetpaint … and boy, are you in for a surprise!

But let’s start off light: for instance, did you know that this new season, the one with the pregnancy and the wedding, is Chelsea’s favorite so far?

“It’s more focused on Cole and myself and my family,” she explains, “and not so much drama. It’s my favorite.”

By “not so much drama,” we’re guessing she means “not so much Adam Lind.” …read more

Read more here:: THG