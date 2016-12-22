Everyone in Hollywood seemed to have a secret about Marilyn Monroe — and now RadarOnline.com can rip the lid off the juiciest scandals!

At the height of her fame, the blond sex bomb’s Some Like It Hot co-star, Jack Lemmon, caught her romping naked — with President John F. Kennedy!

“I was coming home and this helicopter’s doing a low circle next door,” recalled Lemmon, whose neighbor was Kennedy’s brother-in-law, Peter Lawford.

“Guys in funny suits and glasses were standing around — watching Marilyn and JFK having a frolic in the pool. She was in a deep relationship with JFK. But for sure, she shouldn’t have got mixed up with the Kennedy clan.”

PHOTOS: A Look Inside Marilyn Monroe’s Most Scandalous Films

Lemmon’s revelation appears in author Neil Sean‘s book, I Met Marilyn, along with actress Debbie Reynolds‘ claim that Marilyn — whose drug overdose death at age 36 in 1962 is still shrouded in mystery — didn’t kill herself.

According to the book, Reynolds said, “I saw her two days before she died. All the stuff about her being depressed and washed-up wasn’t true. She was a sweet, innocent girl who was used by men. I …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online