Mild-mannered Garth Brooks went ballistic when his then-teenage daughter, August, got pregnant out of wedlock three years ago by her high school sweetheart!

Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal August has given birth again, although this time — to her country superstar dad’s relief — she’s married.

August, 22, and husband Chance Russell recently presented a bouncing baby girl named Gwendolyn to big sis Karalynn.

“Garth is thrilled [he’s] got a new granddaughter. She’s beautiful, healthy and wonderful,” the country crooner’s ex-wife, Sandy Mahl, told Radar exclusively from her Kansas ranch.

An inside source tattled: “August submitted to her father’s wishes to marry. She’d dated Chance for years, and he was fantastic with Karalynn after she was born. Now they’ve got baby Gwendolyn — it’s a perfect, happy family!”

Garth and Sandy divorced in December 2001 after 15 years of marriage — when Radar revealed the “Friends in Low Places” singer was bed-hopping with country star Trisha Yearwood.

The divorce settlement cost the musical kingpin a whopping $125 million — one of the most expensive …read more

