BABY FAB: Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Reveal Their Baby Girl Bianka!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 21, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo Screen Shot 2016-12-21 at 8.44.20 PM_zpsshax2eyi.png

The Bryants’ newest baby girl just made her debut to the world. See baby Bianka Bryant all wrapped up in cuteness inside…

Vanessa Bryant just unveiled the first pic of her and NBA future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant‘s brand new baby girl. And she is ADORABLE.

photo Screen Shot 2016-12-21 at 8.44.08 PM_zps74aufctz.png

Vanessa gushed about baby Bianka saying:

Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel

The couple welcomed Natalia and Gianna‘s baby sister on December 5th, making Baby Mamba the fourth lady of the house. Kobe’s totally outnumbered, and we’re sure he loves it.

Congrats again to the Bryants!

