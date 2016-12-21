  • redit
Kelly Rowland Goofs Off While Christmas Shopping + Kae Goes Holiday Shopping + Rihanna Dines In L.A. + Chrissy Teigen Gets Her Wig Smoked

photo candecember21.jpg

In today’s round up of candids, we have flicks of Kelly Rowland having fun on the shopping scene, Karrueche picking up Christmas gifts, Rihanna hitting her fave eatery and Chrissy Teigen leaving the salon. Pics inside…

photo kellzshopping.png

It’s all fun and games for Kelly Rowland while she picks up gifts for her baby boy Titan.

The R&B singer, who has a new book about maternity secrets dropping soon, went shopping for Christmas gifts in Beverly Hills yesterday. While in a toy store, Kellz let her hair down for some fun. She grabbed a hoola hop and started flexing her skills in the aisle. Get it Kellz!

photo KellyRowlandShopsFriendsBeverlyHills9qtACziPINLl.jpg

Cutting a comfortable stylish look, the fab mom was all smiles as she made her rounds on the shopping scene in distressed jeans, a black leather moto jacket, a gray beanie and black booties.

photo KellyRowlandShopsFriendsBeverlyHills7wCwKlPkT9Ml.jpg

photo KellyRowlandShopsFriendsBeverlyHillsc4lS-aod0lCl.jpg

photo KellyRowlandShopsFriendsBeverlyHillsJlKbd_mscE4l.jpg

On top of her new book dropping, Kellz is also starring in a new LIFETIME original movie alongside Meagan Good, Keri Hilson and Kellee Stewart titled Love By The 10th Date. Deets on the TV film HERE.

<img src="http://i64.photobucket.com/albums/h164/ybfchic/December%202016%20Part%207/KarruecheTranKarruecheTranShopsLosAngeleszcOa7mhM6NJl.jpg"

