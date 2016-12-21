There are the sweet celebrity couples we love to hear about, but then there are those just make us cringe.
Maybe they’re just a little too public with their PDA, or maybe we’re tired of hearing about all of their drama. And for a lot of them, their relationships just crashed and burned.
From the cringe-worthy and the overly dramatic to the ones who are just downright sad, here’s a look at the 17 worst celebrity couples of 2016.
1. Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston
Their romance caught the world by storm about as quickly as it ended. Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston had a summer romance that seemed perfect — until it wasn’t. RIP Hiddleswift.
2. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have been on again and off again so many times we’re getting whiplish. The most recent news suggests that they’ve been fighting a lot and their 2017 wedding may be off.
3. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
It seems like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are always in the spotlight, and this year was a banner year for drama. Apparently, there’s some tension in their relationship
