Abby Lee Miller won’t only lose her freedom when she’s sentenced in January for fraud charges. RadarOnline.com has obtained court papers that exclusively reveal the Dance Moms star is being forced to pay $120,000!

In court papers obtained from the United States District Court For The Western District of Pennsylvania, prosecutors are demanding the reality star pay $120,000 worth of Australian currency that she brought into the country without reporting it.

“At the time of her plea, Miller consented to the entry of a forfeiture money judgment against her,” the motion read. “The United States respectfully submits that the judgment should be in the amount of $120,000 which represents the funds involved in the offense.”

Prosecutors also ask the judgment be paid at the time of her sentencing.

The court granted the preliminary order of forfeiture on December 21.

Miller, 50, pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June. She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on January 20, 2017.

