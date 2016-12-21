In an interrogation video recently made public, University of Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon explains why he punched a white woman who had pushed him and smacked him in the face inside of a restaurant back in 2014. Details inside…

An interrogation video of University of Oklahoma tailback Joe Mixon has just been released where he explains why he punched a white woman in the face who had pushed and smacked him in the face. “It felt like a dude hit me,” he told police and explained he punched her in reaction.

On Friday, a surveillance video was released to the public that shows some of what went down between the college football player and the woman, named Amelia Molitor, at the Pickleman’s Gourmet Café in 2014. Joe’s attorneys released the video because the State Supreme Court had ruled that it must be made public.

Three days after the altercation, Joe, who is a sophomore running back for the Sooners, told detectives he was shocked she smacked him and made it clear that she was the aggressor. He said it started with Amelia purposely blew smoke in his face and then one of her friends called him a racial slur. In the …read more

Read more here:: YBF