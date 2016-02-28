  • redit
VIP EXCLUSIVE: Donald Faison Teams up with New Snickers Crisper to Diagnose “Selfie Symptoms” (VIDEO INTERVIEW)

Posted by :Danity On : February 28, 2016
Category: Celebrity News, Exclusive

How much time do you spend choosing a filter? Did you pose correctly to capture the perfect lighting? And, what about that caption? Many elements are considered in the quest for the perfect selfie, only to be revisited when likes are lack-luster.

Here to help is television and screen star Donald Faison. Best known for his character Dr. Turk on Scrubs, Faison is taking on a new role with SNICKERS to diagnose fans’ selfie, or social hunger symptoms.

Danity from Celebrity VIP Lounge had the chance to chat with Donald exclusively about his new role as Snickers ambassador, his recent movie project and…he even has a message for Celebrity VIP Lounge readers.

Check out our banter with Donald Faison, sponsored by Snickers below:

Donald Faison is best known for his starring role as Dr. Christopher Turk for nine years on the Emmy Award-nominated NBC hit series Scrubs. Faison has received six NAACP Image Award nominations for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” and was awarded the “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” award at the first annual BET Comedy Awards. Faison also was the lead in the ensemble TV Land’s, The Exes, and hosted for the new TBS reality show, Last laugh from Ashton Kutcher’s production company. Earlier credits include TV drama Felicity, Clueless, Party of Five and more. Faison is currently hosting the new GSN game show Winsanity.

Comments (11)

  1. Aimee Fauci
    February 28, 2016 at 7:52 pm

    I’ve never heard of hiim but how lucky to be a Snickers ambassador?! He probably gets Snickers for life.

  2. Robin Masshole Mommy
    February 29, 2016 at 5:10 am

    OMG I loved him on Scrubs. I can’t wait to watch this.

  3. Carmen Perez
    February 29, 2016 at 8:47 am

    I have always liked this actor. I remember him from the movie Clueless, which my daughter was just watching the other day!

  4. Rosey
    February 29, 2016 at 10:30 am

    Celebrity in the house!! 🙂 I loved him on Scrubs, and who wouldn’t want to be a Snickers ambassador? Yum!

  5. Pam
    February 29, 2016 at 11:27 am

    I loved Scrubs! Donald Taison is such a funny guy. And who doesn’t love Snickers?

  6. Liz Mays
    February 29, 2016 at 2:57 pm

    Oh my gosh Turk and J.D. were so funny together. The Snickers crisper sounds really good too.

  7. Toughcookiemommy
    February 29, 2016 at 7:42 pm

    I’ve seen him in quite a few shows and he is really funny. I definitely recognize him from television shows and movies.

  8. Miles L.
    February 29, 2016 at 8:04 pm

    I can’t imagine working with Snickers! All those free Snickers would really be appreciated. I’m a fan of Donald Faison.

  9. Theresa
    February 29, 2016 at 8:19 pm

    He’s such a funny guy! A perfect fit to be teaming with Snickers, for sure!

  10. Marielle Altenor
    March 1, 2016 at 7:46 pm

    Now that’s a face I haven’t seen in a while! Looking forward to seeing him more!

  11. Veronica
    March 1, 2016 at 10:34 pm

    I love this guy! Although I am not eating candy and chocolate anymore. I get addicted