We all know J.Lo does it all and she does it well. So, it shouldn’t come as no surprise that her latest fragrance appropriately called JLuxe is fabulous, sweet smelling and glam. Ladies and gents, I introduce to you…JLuxe by JLo.

Via the brand, the fragrance notes include:

Top: Juicy Pineapple, Bergamot, Sweet Raspberry

Heart: Soft Violet, Damascenian Rose, Orris, Ylang Ylang

Base: Warm Amber, Cedarwood, Musk

I had the opportunity to try the fragrance and I am hooked. It isn’t overpowering but it is a long-lasting scent. I have been wearing it daily as even though it comes in a fancy bottle, it isn’t just an evening wear fragrance.

The Packaging The JLuxe by JLo bottle is inspired by Jennifer’s love of high-end luxury and animal prints. Sexy and show-stopping, the opaque, square black glass bottle is enhanced with an elegant clear cap. The back of the cap is patterned with the fragrance’s iconic black and gold zebra print, which reflects through to the front, creating a unique visual effect. The carton touts the same eye-catching black and gold zebra print as the cap, with the JLuxe logo embossed in a shiny, luminous gold.

